MinePlex 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20.08 (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $29.59 million and approximately $20.08 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

