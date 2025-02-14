Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Price

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.22. Mondelez International has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Mondelez International by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,904.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 425,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

