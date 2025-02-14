Mobileye Global (MBLY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ: MBLY) recently:

2/10/2025 – Mobileye Global was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

1/31/2025 – Mobileye Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Mobileye Global had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Mobileye Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Mobileye Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Mobileye Global had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Mobileye Global is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2024 – Mobileye Global had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mobileye Global stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.26. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 186.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 49.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,590,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth about $95,937,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,804,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,944,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after buying an additional 45,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,668,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after buying an additional 768,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

