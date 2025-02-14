Morgan Stanley Lowers Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $110.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.53.

ACGL opened at $90.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 188.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

