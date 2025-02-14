Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. Motorola Solutions updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.980-3.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 14.640-14.740 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI traded down $12.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $453.15. 101,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $468.39 and a 200-day moving average of $458.26. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $318.20 and a one year high of $507.82. The firm has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.13.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

