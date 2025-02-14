Mullen Automotive Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 18th (NASDAQ:MULN)

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, February 18th. The 1-60 reverse split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 17th.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:MULN opened at $0.22 on Friday. Mullen Automotive has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $987.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

