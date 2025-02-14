Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 45,121 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 195.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,121 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.