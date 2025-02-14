Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 176 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 349,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 161,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.52. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

