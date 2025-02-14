Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Realty Income by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Barclays decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.21.

Shares of O opened at $54.95 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.91%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

