Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $751,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,522,000. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,130,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

