Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth $55,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,728.36. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $301.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.74. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.31 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.71.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.