National Bankshares Cuts Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$20.75

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$21.25 to C$20.75 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
AYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised Aya Gold & Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.25 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. CIBC set a C$24.00 target price on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cormark decreased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.94.
Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 0.6 %
Insider Transactions at Aya Gold & Silver
In other news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 38,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total transaction of C$435,761.85. Also, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total value of C$241,600.00. Insiders sold 152,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,507 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aya Gold & Silver
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.