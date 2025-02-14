National Bankshares Cuts Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$20.75

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$21.25 to C$20.75 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised Aya Gold & Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.25 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. CIBC set a C$24.00 target price on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cormark decreased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.94.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$12.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$9.43 and a 12 month high of C$19.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 142.83 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 38,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total transaction of C$435,761.85. Also, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total value of C$241,600.00. Insiders sold 152,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,507 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

