National Bankshares Has Lowered Expectations for Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Price

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INE. Cormark dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.94.
For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.
