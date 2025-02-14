Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.54 by ($1.93), Zacks reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 13.66%.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NMM opened at $43.89 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.93.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

