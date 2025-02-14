New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,373 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of GE Vernova worth $79,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,507,296,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 35,238.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,729 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,047,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,677,000 after acquiring an additional 584,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,812,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,073,000 after acquiring an additional 460,834 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $420.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.13.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GEV opened at $370.45 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The company has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.73.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

