New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,396,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,947 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $168,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 27,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $111.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

