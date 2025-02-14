New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,680 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Chubb worth $89,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CB opened at $267.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.72. The firm has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.