New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of RTX worth $135,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,622,000 after buying an additional 508,344 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,004,000 after purchasing an additional 852,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in RTX by 8.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,421,000 after purchasing an additional 490,109 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in RTX by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,886,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,222,000 after purchasing an additional 140,697 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,963,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $125.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $167.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.57. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.90 and a fifty-two week high of $132.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

