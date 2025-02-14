New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $157,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,393,673,000 after buying an additional 210,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,677,194,000 after buying an additional 143,440 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,349,441,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,676,000 after buying an additional 24,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,380. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Get Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $591.39 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.49. The firm has a market cap of $210.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.