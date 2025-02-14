New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,890,055 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 26,166 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Uber Technologies worth $114,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,184,013,000 after purchasing an additional 893,652 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,768 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $998,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,498,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,747 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Bank of America raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.70.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

