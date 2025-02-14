New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 53,638 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 53,638 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Salesforce worth $295,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $63,978,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total value of $167,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,758.58. This trade represents a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.88, for a total transaction of $2,052,183.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,626.68. This trade represents a 11.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,111,420 shares of company stock valued at $384,366,700 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $330.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra set a $343.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.