New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Elevance Health worth $73,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.6 %

ELV opened at $391.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.70. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.21 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The company has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $405.40 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.03.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

