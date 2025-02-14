NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

NAMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NAMS stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

In other news, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $834,486.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,778,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,411,300.80. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 438,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,225,274 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 288,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 178,322 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 208,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 122,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

