Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Newell Brands has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.7% per year over the last three years. Newell Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $240,666.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

