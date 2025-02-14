Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $888.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Newmark Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.400-1.500 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.40-1.50 EPS.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 919,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,401. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.99. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

