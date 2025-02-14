Newport Capital Group LLC Purchases 3,674 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Newport Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $822,973,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,299 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,100,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after buying an additional 3,717,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,022.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,418,000 after buying an additional 2,393,623 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

AGG opened at $97.34 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.83.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.