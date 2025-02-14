NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average of $76.92.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

