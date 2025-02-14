Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Trading Up 25% – What’s Next?

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 302,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 115,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nortec Minerals Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Nortec Minerals

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.

