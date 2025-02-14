Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its holdings in Eaton by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their target price for the company from $333.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.20.

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,696. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN opened at $307.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $255.65 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

