Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 296 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,897 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 2.1% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, CFO Caillec Christophe Le sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $1,820,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,286.84. This represents a 48.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total value of $3,027,327.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,795. This represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,664 shares of company stock valued at $9,613,503 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $307.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12 month low of $208.82 and a 12 month high of $326.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.38.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

