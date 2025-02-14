Nova R Wealth Inc. Makes New $253,000 Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 873 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $324.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.90. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $543.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MicroStrategy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. This represents a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.