Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Announces Earnings Results

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. Nu Skin Enterprises updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.100-0.200 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.900-1.300 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NUS traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,831. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $395.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

