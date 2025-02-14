Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $392,263.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,210.90. This trade represents a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $786,900.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,467.66. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,917 shares of company stock worth $12,114,781. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Up 0.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NTNX opened at $70.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of -202.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.40. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

NTNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

