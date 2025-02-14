Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Nutex Health worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the third quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUTX opened at $67.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. Nutex Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $67.63.

NUTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Nutex Health from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nutex Health from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

