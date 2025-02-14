NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,381 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 1.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $35,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.45.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $219.59 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $198.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.00 and its 200-day moving average is $228.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

