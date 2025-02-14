Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Down 14.6% – Here’s What Happened

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 136,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 102,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Down 14.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha acquired 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. 107.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

See Also

