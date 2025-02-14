Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Down 14.6% – Time to Sell?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) fell 14.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 136,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 102,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Oceanic Iron Ore Trading Down 14.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$19.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha bought 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. 107.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

