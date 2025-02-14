Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Short Interest Update

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 10,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David C. Myles sold 12,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $116,799.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,062.86. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,928,000. This trade represents a 4.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 773,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,609 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $4.83 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $16.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Articles

