Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Short Interest Update

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 10,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.
In other news, insider David C. Myles sold 12,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $116,799.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,062.86. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,928,000. This trade represents a 4.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 773,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,609 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $4.83 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $16.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
