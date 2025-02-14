Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Finviz reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $81.89 on Friday. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average of $95.65.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.