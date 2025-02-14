Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Announces Earnings Results

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32, Zacks reports. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 12.75%. Oportun Financial updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.100-1.300 EPS.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OPRT stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 491,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.16. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $7.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oportun Financial news, Director R Neil Williams bought 25,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $96,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,338 shares in the company, valued at $543,108.06. This trade represents a 21.68 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohit Daswani bought 7,420 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,503.60. This represents a 21.50 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,264 shares of company stock valued at $159,826 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

