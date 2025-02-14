Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Cowen raised Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE OGN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 644.70% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 84,136 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,966,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 667,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,308 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,642,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 85,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

