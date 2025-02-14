Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,400 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 451,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,642.0 days.
Orion Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ORINF remained flat at $48.65 during midday trading on Friday. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080. Orion Oyj has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74.
Orion Oyj Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orion Oyj
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback is the Time to Buy
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Cisco Roars Back: Is the Tech Giant Reborn?
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.