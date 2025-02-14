Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,400 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 451,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,642.0 days.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ORINF remained flat at $48.65 during midday trading on Friday. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080. Orion Oyj has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

