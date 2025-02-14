Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.18%.

Orkla ASA Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY opened at $9.79 on Friday. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

