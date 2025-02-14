Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Otsuka Price Performance

Shares of OTSKY stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 37,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $32.41.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

