Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Otsuka Price Performance
Shares of OTSKY stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 37,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $32.41.
About Otsuka
