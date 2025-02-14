PAID Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $42,211.96 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One PAID Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PAID Network has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $17.01 million and $42,211.96 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 589,686,915 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,986,782 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID has a current supply of 589,686,914.6 with 475,986,781.85 in circulation. The last known price of PAID is 0.03821252 USD and is up 6.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $51,091.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

