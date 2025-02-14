Palacios Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. Palantir Technologies makes up 1.1% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 38,093 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $2,400,239.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,296,576.58. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $1,997,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $50,128,019.74. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,346,976 shares of company stock worth $642,660,729. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $117.91 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $118.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.61, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.28.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

