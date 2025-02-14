Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The network technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06, reports. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 23.36%. Palo Alto Networks updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.760-0.770 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.180-3.240 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,933,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,667. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.42. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The firm has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.22, for a total value of $126,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,694,210.72. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 235,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $43,170,393.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,404 shares in the company, valued at $199,159,581.28. This trade represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,458,864 shares of company stock valued at $269,397,331 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $192.50 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $192.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.87.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

