Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $112.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Palomar from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Get Palomar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLMR

Palomar Price Performance

Palomar stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.70. 84,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.68. Palomar has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $128.38.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 21.55%. Research analysts forecast that Palomar will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $37,205.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 57,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,138.09. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total value of $40,065.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,933.67. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,156 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,932,000 after purchasing an additional 210,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Palomar by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 432,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,994,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,467,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.