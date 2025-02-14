Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.
PFD stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
