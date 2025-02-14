Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 190.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

